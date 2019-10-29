REVEL IN FLESH: Lyrik-Video zu 'Blood Oath' vom neuen Album "The Hour Of The Avenger" veröffentlicht
Die schwäbische Death-Metal-Band REVEL IN FLESH wird am 06.12.2019 ihr fünftes Studioalbum "The Hour Of The Avenger" via War Anthem Records veröffentlichen. Daraus hat die Band nun zu dem Song 'Blood Oath' ein Lyrik-Video herausgebracht.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. The Hour Of The Avenger
2. My Trial
3. Blood Oath
4. The Nihilistic Nothingness
5. Sky Burial
6. Deathblow
7. Pervitin Speed Kill
8. The Wayfarer
9. Skull Sacrifice
10. The Nightbreed
11. Rock Out (Motörhead Cover)
Das Artwork stammt von Juanjo Castellano.
Live ist die Band zu folgenden Terminen zu erleben:
09.11.2019 - Siegen - Kulturhaus Lyz
30.11.2019 - Aschaffenburg - Jukuz
07.12.2019 - Aalen - Rock It (Album Release Show)
