REVEL IN FLESH: Lyrik-Video zu 'Blood Oath' vom neuen Album

Die schwäbische Death-Metal-Band REVEL IN FLESH wird am 06.12.2019 ihr fünftes Studioalbum "The Hour Of The Avenger" via War Anthem Records veröffentlichen. Daraus hat die Band nun zu dem Song 'Blood Oath' ein Lyrik-Video herausgebracht.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. The Hour Of The Avenger

2. My Trial

3. Blood Oath

4. The Nihilistic Nothingness

5. Sky Burial

6. Deathblow

7. Pervitin Speed Kill

8. The Wayfarer

9. Skull Sacrifice

10. The Nightbreed

11. Rock Out (Motörhead Cover)



Das Artwork stammt von Juanjo Castellano.

Live ist die Band zu folgenden Terminen zu erleben:

09.11.2019 - Siegen - Kulturhaus Lyz

30.11.2019 - Aschaffenburg - Jukuz

07.12.2019 - Aalen - Rock It (Album Release Show)