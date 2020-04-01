RITUAL DICTATES: Beziehungen spielen lassen

Das ist ein interessantes Duo, gestandene Musiker und eine bestimmt sehr abwechslungsreiche Platte, da ab 03.04.2020 bei Artoffact/ Cargo. Schon die Liste der Gastmusiker ist beeindruckend:

Shawn Haché (Mitochondrion, Auroch, Night Profound) – Vocals on 'Dominance & Will'

Danko Jones – Vocals on 'Poisonous Proclamation'

Michael Kraushaar – Vocals on 'Aperiam in Porta'

Ryan Driscoll – Backing Vocals on 'Given to Despair'

Shane Clark (Bison, 3 Inches of Blood) – Acoustic Guitar on 'Given to Despair'

Wer schon mal hineinhören will in dieses famose Gekloppe, der kann das hier oder hier tun. Und hier noch ein zensiertes Video, weiter unten unzensiert, hihi.

Foto: (c) alle Rechte liegen bei Derek Carr, mit freundlicher Genehmigung von Gordeon Music

