ROB ZOMBIE zeigt neue Single 'The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man'!
Kommentieren
Wie berichtet, veröffentlicht ROB ZOMBIE am 12.03.2021 das neue Album "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy". Daraus wurde nun eine neue Single inklusive Video namens 'The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man' veröffentlicht:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EuhL6aTONM0
Die Tracklist des Albums liest sich wie folgt:
01. Expanding The Head Of Zed
02. The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)
03. The Ballad Of Sleazy Rider
04. Hovering Over The Dull Earth
05. Shadow Of The Cemetery Man
06. A Brief Static Hum And Then The Radio Blared
07. 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks And A One-Way Ticket On The Ghost Train
08. The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man
09. The Much Talked Of Metamorphosis
10. The Satanic Rites Of Blacula
11. Shower Of Stones
12. Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass
13. Boom-Boom-Boom
14. What You Gonna Do With That Gun Mama
15. Get Loose
16. The Serenity Of Witches
17. Crow Killer Blues
- Quelle:
- Band
- Redakteur:
- Jakob Ehmke
- Tags:
- rob zombie neues album 2021 the lunar injection kool aid eclipse conspiracy the eternal struggles of the howling man
0 Kommentare