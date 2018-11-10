ROCK OF AGES 2019: AXXIS mit dabei!
10.11.2018 | 11:02
Die neueste Bestätigung für das Seebronner Familienfestival ist die deutsche Melodic Metal-Institution AXXIS. Damit sieht das gesamte Billing so aus: AXXIS, BAP, CRAZY LIXX, EXTRABREIT, Chris Norman, ROSE TATTOO.
Weitere Informationen und Tickets für das Konzert am letzten Juliwochenende gibt es auf der Festivalseite.
