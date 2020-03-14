ROSE TATTOO: Restliche Europatour abgesagt

Auch vor den Australieren macht Corona keinen Halt und so sahen sich sich gewungen die restlichen Termine in Europa abzusagen. Diese sollen zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt nachgeholt werden.



Hier das offizielle Statement der Band:

"We are extremely sorry to announce that due to COVID-19 we are forced to postpone all Rose Tattoo European Tour dates from Tuesday, March 17th on. That means the shows in Karlstadt (March 14th) and Malmö (March 15th) are still taking place, but Osnabrück, Hengelo, Uden, Strasbourg, London, Paris, Lyon, Zürich, Ulm and Nuremberg are off. We are devastated, but working on rescheduled dates in the future. Stay safe. Stay healthy. - Rose Tattoo 🐍"