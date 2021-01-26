SACRED REICH - Tourdaten und mehr Info zu den Rereleases
Wie wir bereits vor einigen Wochen vermelden durften, stehen von SACRED REICH umfangreiche Neuauflagen über Metal Blade Records an, zu denen es nun weitere Details zu berichten gibt. Das Label wird demnach am 12.02.2021 "Ignorance", "Surf Nicaragua" und "The American Way" sowohl als CD als auch im Vinyl-Format wieder in die Läden bringen. Vorbestellungen sind bereits möglich:
https://www.metalblade.com/sacredreich
"Ignorance" wird die folgende Trackliste haben und erscheinen wie folgt:
1. Death Squad
2. Victim of Demise
3. Layed to Rest
4. Ignorance
5. No Believers
6. Violent Solutions
7. Rest in Peace
8. Sacred Reich
9. Administrative Decisions
10. Ignorance (Metal Massacre VIII)
- jewelcase-CD
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- red / white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- grey / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- clear / black spot w/ white & red splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
- transparent cobalt blue vinyl (US exclusive)
- red / white / blue striped vinyl (US exclusive)
"Surf Nicaragua" wird die folgende Trackliste haben und erscheinen wie folgt:
1. Surf Nicaragua
2. One Nation
3. War Pigs
4. Draining You of Life
5. Ignorance (Live)
6. Death Squad (Live)
- jewelcase-CD
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- paradise bay blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
- oakwood brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- camouflage marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- aqua w/ green & orange splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
- clear w/ black smoke vinyl (US exclusive)
- aqua w/ black splatter vinyl (US exclusive)
"The American Way" wird die folgende Trackliste haben und erscheinen wie folgt:
1. Love...Hate
2. The American Way
3. The Way It Is
4. Crimes Against Humanity
5. State of Emergency
6. Who's to Blame
7. I Don't Know
8. 31 Flavors
- jewelcase-CD
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- camouflage green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
- dark purple violet marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- green w/ red-brown splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- green / red-brown melt vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
- green / black marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
- clear w/ green & black splatter vinyl (US exclusive)
Ferner lässt sich die Band ihren Optimismus nicht nehmen und plant für Ende 2021 eine Europatournee mit SEPULTURA und CROWBAR, deren Daten ihr nachstehend findet. Wollen wir hoffen, dass die Pandemie bis dahin solche Events zulässt, denn wir freuen uns alle wieder auf ein zünftiges Metalfest mit Livemusik:
04-Nov-21 Denmark Copenhagen Amager Bio
05-Nov-21 Germany Berlin Festsaal
06-Nov-21 Germany Leipzig Hellraiser
07-Nov-21 Germany Hamburg Markthalle
09-Nov-21 Poland Wroclaw A2
10-Nov-21 Austria Vienna Arena
12-Nov-21 Czech Republic Zlin Hala Datart
13-Nov-21 Germany Munich Backstage
14-Nov-21 Switzerland Lausanne Les Docks
16-Nov-21 Spain Barcelona Razzmatazz 2
17-Nov-21 Spain Madrid La Riviera
18-Nov-21 Portugal Porto Hard Club
19-Nov-21 Spain Pamplona Totem
20-Nov-21 France Toulouse Le Bikini
21-Nov-21 France Paris La Machine du Moulin Rouge
24-Nov-21 Ireland Dublin Academy
28-Nov-21 Belgium Antwerp Trix
30-Nov-21 Luxembourg Esch/Alzette Rockhal
01-Dec-21 Germany Wiesbaden Schlachthof
02-Dec-21 Germany Stuttgart LKA Longhorn
03-Dec-21 Switzerland Pratteln Z-7
04-Dec-21 Germany Cologne Essigfabrik
05-Dec-21 Netherlands Haarlem Patronaat
