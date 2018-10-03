SINSAENUM auf Tour mit HATESPHERE
Die All Star- Death Metal Band rund um Drummer Joey Jordison ist auf Reisen durch unsere Landen und hat HATESPHERE als Support mit im Angebot. Hier die Daten.
03.10.18 Hamburg / Knust, with HateSphere + Critical Mess
04.10.18 Hannover / Musikzentrum, with HateSphere + Critical Mess
05.10.18 Berlin / Lido, with HateSphere + Critical Mess
06.10.18 PL-Warschau / Proxima, with HateSphere + Critical Mess
07.10.18 CZ-Prag / Futurum, with HateSphere + Critical Mess
09.10.18 München / Backstage, with HateSphere + Critical Mess
10.10.18 HU-Budapest / Dürer Kert, with HateSphere + Critical Mess
11.10.18 AT-Wien / Szene, with HateSphere + Critical Mess
12.10.18 CH-Zug / Galvanik, with HateSphere + Critical Mess
13.10.18 IT-Mailand / Legend, with HateSphere + Critical Mess
14.10.18 FR-St. Étienne / Le Fil, with HateSphere + Critical Mess
16.10.18 FR-Colmar / Grillen, with HateSphere + T.A.N.K.
17.10.18 Stuttgart / ClubCANN, with HateSphere + T.A.N.K.
18.10.18 BE-Vosselaar / Biebob, with HateSphere + T.A.N.K.
19.10.18 UK-London / The Dome, with HateSphere + T.A.N.K.
20.10.18 NL-Amstelveen / P60, with HateSphere + T.A.N.K.
21.10.18 DK-Kopenhagen / Vega, with HateSphere
22.10.18 SE-Göteborg / Sticky Fingers, with HateSphere
23.10.18 NO-Oslo / Parkteateret, with HateSphere
24.10.18 SE Stockholm / Klubben, with HateSphere
26.10.18 FI Turku / Apollo, with HateSphere + Mörbid Vomit
27.10.18 FI Tampere / Olympia, with HateSphere + Mörbid Vomit
28.10.18 FI Helsinki / On The Rocks, with HateSphere + Mörbid Vomit
