SINSAENUM auf Tour mit HATESPHERE

Die All Star- Death Metal Band rund um Drummer Joey Jordison ist auf Reisen durch unsere Landen und hat HATESPHERE als Support mit im Angebot. Hier die Daten.

03.10.18 Hamburg / Knust, with HateSphere + Critical Mess

04.10.18 Hannover / Musikzentrum, with HateSphere + Critical Mess

05.10.18 Berlin / Lido, with HateSphere + Critical Mess

06.10.18 PL-Warschau / Proxima, with HateSphere + Critical Mess

07.10.18 CZ-Prag / Futurum, with HateSphere + Critical Mess

09.10.18 München / Backstage, with HateSphere + Critical Mess

10.10.18 HU-Budapest / Dürer Kert, with HateSphere + Critical Mess

11.10.18 AT-Wien / Szene, with HateSphere + Critical Mess

12.10.18 CH-Zug / Galvanik, with HateSphere + Critical Mess

13.10.18 IT-Mailand / Legend, with HateSphere + Critical Mess

14.10.18 FR-St. Étienne / Le Fil, with HateSphere + Critical Mess

16.10.18 FR-Colmar / Grillen, with HateSphere + T.A.N.K.

17.10.18 Stuttgart / ClubCANN, with HateSphere + T.A.N.K.

18.10.18 BE-Vosselaar / Biebob, with HateSphere + T.A.N.K.

19.10.18 UK-London / The Dome, with HateSphere + T.A.N.K.

20.10.18 NL-Amstelveen / P60, with HateSphere + T.A.N.K.

21.10.18 DK-Kopenhagen / Vega, with HateSphere

22.10.18 SE-Göteborg / Sticky Fingers, with HateSphere

23.10.18 NO-Oslo / Parkteateret, with HateSphere

24.10.18 SE Stockholm / Klubben, with HateSphere

26.10.18 FI Turku / Apollo, with HateSphere + Mörbid Vomit

27.10.18 FI Tampere / Olympia, with HateSphere + Mörbid Vomit

28.10.18 FI Helsinki / On The Rocks, with HateSphere + Mörbid Vomit