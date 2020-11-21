SODOM zeigt euch neues Video 'Friendly Fire'!
Wie berichtet, veröffentlicht SODOM das neue Album "Genexis XIX" am 27.11.2020 via eOne, bis dahin könnt ihr euch schon mal das neue Video zum Track 'Friendly Fire' angucken:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WsdM3_AoWk
Die Tracklist von "Genexis XIX" gibt's auch nochmal:
01. Blind Superstition (1:02)
02. Sodom & Gomorrah (4:06)
03. Euthanasia (3:54)
04. Genesis XIX (7:09)
05. Nicht Mehr Mein Land (4:29)
06. Glock N' Roll (5:02)
07. The Harponeer (7:10)
08. Dehumanized (3:53)
09. Occult Perpetrator (4:53)
10. Waldo & Pigpen (6:26)
11. Indoctrination (3:10)
12. Friendly Fire (3:36)
