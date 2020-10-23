SOILWORK kündigt neue EP an!

Das letzte Album der Schweden klingt noch nach, da kündigt SOILWORK für den 04.12.2020 via Nuclear Blast eine neue EP namens "A Whisp Of The Atlantic" an.

Zum Track 'The Nothingness And The Devil' kann man sich hier bereits das Video ansehen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wn9WP3Ej1J8

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

1. A Whisp Of The Atlantic

2. Feverish

3. Desperado

4. Death Diviner

5. The Nothingness And The Devil