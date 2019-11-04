Im Spätsommer 2018 endete die fast dreijährige Welttournee der kanadischen Rockband SUM 41. Danach arbeitete Frontmann Deryck Whibley fleißig an neuen Songs und im Juli 2019 erschien ein neues Album mit dem Titel "Order In Decline", welches nun den Fans vorgestellt werden soll.



Die Europatour umfasst folgende Termine:

January 14th @ Lotto Arena (Antwerp, BE)

January 15th @ Luxexpo (Luxembourg)

January 17th @ Zenith (Paris, FR)

January 21st @ AFAS Live (Amsterdam, NL)

January 23rd @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall (Dusseldorf, DE)

January 24th @ Gastmeter (Vienna, AT)

January 25 th @ Zenith (Munich, DE)

January 28th @ Lorenzini District (Milan, IT)

January 30th @ Thuringerhalle (Erfurt, DE)

January 31st @ Stadthalle (Offenbach, DE)

February 1st @ Velodrome (Berlin, DE)

February 3rd @ Amager Bio (Copenhagen, DK)

February 4th @ Fryhuset (Stockholm, SE)

February 5th @ Sentrum Scene (Oslo, NO)

February 7th @ Porsche Arena (Stuttgart, DE)



Der Vorverkauf beginnt exklusiv bei EVENTIM am 08.11.2019 ab 10:00 Uhr.

