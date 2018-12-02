Steve Hackett hat ein neues Video zum kommenden Album
02.12.2018 | 10:30
Der ehemalige GENESIS-Gitarrist hat ein Video zu dem Lied 'Under The Eye Of The Sun' veröffentlicht: Youtube.
Hackett hat ein neues Album mit dem Titel "At The Edge Of Light" für den 25. Januar angekündigt, das diese Lieder enthalten wird:
01. Fallen Walls and Pedestals
02. Beasts In Our Time
03. Under The Eye of the Sun
04. Underground Railroad
05. Those Golden Wings
06. Shadow and Flame
07. Hungry Years
08. Descent
09. Conflict
10. Peace
