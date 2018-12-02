Steve Hackett hat ein neues Video zum kommenden Album

Der ehemalige GENESIS-Gitarrist hat ein Video zu dem Lied 'Under The Eye Of The Sun' veröffentlicht: Youtube.

Hackett hat ein neues Album mit dem Titel "At The Edge Of Light" für den 25. Januar angekündigt, das diese Lieder enthalten wird:

01. Fallen Walls and Pedestals

02. Beasts In Our Time

03. Under The Eye of the Sun

04. Underground Railroad

05. Those Golden Wings

06. Shadow and Flame

07. Hungry Years

08. Descent

09. Conflict

10. Peace