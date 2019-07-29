TESTAMENT, EXODUS & DEATH ANGEL kommen 2020 gemeinsam auf Tour!

Unter dem Tour-Motto "The Bay Strikes Back" European Tour 2020 haben sich TESTAMENT, EXODUS & DEATH ANGEL zusammengetan um nächstes Jahr auf dem alten Kontinent den Fans die ultimative Thrash Metal-Vollbedienung zu verpassen.



TESTAMENTs Chuck Billy dazu:

“It's finally happening!!!! All of us have spoken over the years of how killer it would be to tour together and bring Bay Area Thrash Metal across the world and we are starting in Europe. I'm sure I can speak for all three bands in saying that we are proud of where we all came from and we are still delivering some of the best thrash metal we can to the fans. Be ready for the Bay Area Strikes Back Tour 2020.”



Gary Holt von EXODUS kommentiert:

“I am fired up to FINALLY return to Europe with EXODUS! Along with our Bay Area friends TESTAMENT and DEATH ANGEL! An epic tour for the ages! Looking forward to crushing everyone Bay Area style! See you there!!! I cannot wait!”



und DEATH ANGELs Rob Cavestany fügt an:

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce our upcoming tour with TESTAMENT and EXODUS! Bay Area Thrash Attack in full force! All 3 bands have been close friends for decades and our mutual respect is of the highest level. That said, we will surely push each other to go beyond expectations each and every night. This is a first - the three of us have never toured together in the same package... it’s about time! See you in the pit!”



Hier sind sämtliche Termine:



06.02.2020 DK Kopenhagen, Amager Bio

07.02.2020 SE Stockholm, Arenan Fryshuset

10.02.2020 FI Helsinki, The Circus

11.02.2020 FI Tampere, Pakkahuone

13.02.2020 DE Hamburg, Docks

14.02.2020 DE Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle

15.02.2020 DE Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

16.02.2020 NL Utrecht, Tivoli

18.02.2020 DE Berlin, Huxleys

19.02.2020 PL Breslau, Orbita Hall

20.02.2020 AT Wien, Arena

21.02.2020 DE München, Backstage

22.02.2020 DE Filderstadt, Filharmonie

25.02.2020 IT Mailand, Live Club

27.02.2020 ES Barcelona, Razzmatazz

28.02.2020 ES Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre

29.02.2020 FR Toulouse, Bikini

01.03.2020 FR Paris, Elysee Montmartre

03.03.2020 UK Bristol, O2 Academy

04.03.2020 IE Dublin, National Stadium

06.03.2020 UK London, Forum

07.03.2020 UK Manchester, Academy

08.03.2020 UK Glasgow, Barrowland

10.03.2020 BE Brüssel, AB

11.03.2020 DE Hannover, Capitol

