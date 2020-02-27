THEN COMES SILENCE: Neues Single 'Apocalypse Flare' veröffentlicht

Die schwedische Band THEN COMES SILENCE wird am 13.03.2020 via Oblivion/SPV ihr neues Album "Machine" veröffentlichen. Nachdem mit 'We Lose The Night' und 'Ritual' die ersten beiden Stücke veröffentlicht worden sind, folgt nun die dritte Single mit dem Titel 'Apocalypse Flare'.

Die Band sagt dazu: "We give you the third single from the up-coming album 'Machine'.In these pre-apocalyptic times we better join the chorus of the swan song and appreciate the beautiful drama while it lasts. Come with us and let's sing-a-long to 'Apocalypse Flare'."

Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. We Lose The Night

02. Devil

03. Dark End

04. I Gave You Everything

05. Ritual (feat. Karolina Engdahl)

06. Apocalypse Flare

07. W.O.O.O.U.

08. In Your Name

09. Glass