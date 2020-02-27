THEN COMES SILENCE: Neues Single 'Apocalypse Flare' veröffentlicht
Die schwedische Band THEN COMES SILENCE wird am 13.03.2020 via Oblivion/SPV ihr neues Album "Machine" veröffentlichen. Nachdem mit 'We Lose The Night' und 'Ritual' die ersten beiden Stücke veröffentlicht worden sind, folgt nun die dritte Single mit dem Titel 'Apocalypse Flare'.
Die Band sagt dazu: "We give you the third single from the up-coming album 'Machine'.In these pre-apocalyptic times we better join the chorus of the swan song and appreciate the beautiful drama while it lasts. Come with us and let's sing-a-long to 'Apocalypse Flare'."
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. We Lose The Night
02. Devil
03. Dark End
04. I Gave You Everything
05. Ritual (feat. Karolina Engdahl)
06. Apocalypse Flare
07. W.O.O.O.U.
08. In Your Name
09. Glass
Quelle:
- Sure Shot Worx
Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
Tags:
- then comes silence machine we lose the night plattenvertrag spvoblivion vorabsingle ritual apocalypse flare
