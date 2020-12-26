THESE COLORS FADE: Neues Album

Post-Hardcore verspricht das Einzelunternehmen THESE COLORS FADE von Musiker Keelan Donahue. Am 29.02.2021 veröffentlicht er ein neues Album mit dem Titel "Contemporary Tragedy". Es ist die dritte Veröffentlichung des Musikers. Mit dem Song 'Of Salvation And Damnation' gibt es bereits einen ersten Vorgeschmack.



Der Musiker sagt dazu: ""Contemporary Tragedy" is about loss and how it transforms people in different ways. It was originally intended to be a short story told in album form. Instead, it became a theme album touching on not only loss, but what a person can become after losing what they believe to be everything. A combination of progressive and posthardcore births interesting and unique musicianship while pushing genre boundaries. Over 800 hours were spent writing and recording this album."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Contemporary Tragedy I: Our Final Breaths

2. Contemporary Tragedy II: Wax Reveries

3. Contemporary Tragedy III: Curtains Close

4. Clar(it)y

5. Beginning//End

6. A Cerulean Tomb

7. The Art Of Burning A Memory

8. Of Salvation And Damnation

9. Disappear

10. Contemporary Tragedy IV: Alternate Reveries

