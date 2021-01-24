THE BESNARD LAKES: Video zum neuen Song 'Our Heads, Our Hearts On Fire Again' veröffentlicht

Die kanadische Indie-Band BESNARD LAKES hat ein Video zum neuen Song 'Our Heads, Our Hearts On Fire Again' veröffentlicht. Er stammt vom neuen Album "Are The Last Of The Great Thunderstorm Warnings", welches am 29.01.2021 via Full Time Hobby erscheinen wird.



Die Band sagt dazu: "The single started as an Oggy Film Song. A skeletal version of the song had been in the Besnard vault for several years after we initially rejected it for a film soundtrack. It went through a couple drafts before we tore it apart, rejiggered some parts and resurrected it to its new form. The song is an ode to logic and intuition and being able to learn from the past."



Da es mit Konzerten ja nichts wird, wird es an an drei Abenden einen Live-Performance-Stream geben. Dazu können bereits die Tickets bestellt werden.



Hier die Termine:

05.02.21

06.03.21

06.04.21



Die Tracklist des Albums liest sich so:

1. Blackstrap

2. Raindrops

3. Christmas Can Wait

4. Our Heads, Our Hearts on Fire Again

5. Feuds With Guns

6. The Side of Paradise

7. New Revolution

8. The Father of Time Wakes Up

9. Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings

