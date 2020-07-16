THE NAKED HIGH mit neuem Video
16.07.2020 | 22:19
Die Stoner-Band THE NAKED HIGH aus Montreal hat bei YouTube ein Video zu 'Jewel Of The Crowd' aus ihrer aktuellen EP "Tap Into The Evil" online gestellt.
