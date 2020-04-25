TRAGUL - The Hummingbird (Quarantine Edition)
25.04.2020 | 00:16
Und noch etwas für die Zeit der Quarantäne. Auch wieder von Adrian Benegas "from our home to yours!", allerdings diesmal von seinem anderen Projekt TRAGUL: 'The Hummingbird'.
Ein spezielles "Home-made-Quarantäne-Video“ mit Zuberoa Aznárez (Gesang), Diego Bogarín (Gitarre), Oliver Holzwarth (Bass), Sander Zoer (Drums) und Adrian Benegas am Keyboard.
- Quelle:
- Tragul
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- tragul the hummingbird quarantine edition
