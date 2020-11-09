UNTAMED LAND: Weltweiter Plattenvertrag mit Napalm Records geschlossen

Wenn der Spaghetti-Western-Soundtrack auf Black-Metal trifft, dann kommt dabei UNTAMED LAND heraus. Patrick Kern aus Akron, Ohio ist der kreative Kopf hinter der Band. Bereits 2018 hat er mit "Between The Winds" sein Debütwerk veröffentlicht. Nun wurde mit Napalm Records ein Plattenvertrag für ein zweites Album geschlossen. Dazu soll es demnächst weitere Informationen geben.



Patrick Kern sagt dazu: "I'm incredibly honored and excited to be working with this legendary label. Napalm Records has worked with so many amazing bands and has been an enduring part of the story of metal music. To have the opportunity to be a part of this legacy is absolutely unbelievable and I would like to sincerely thank everyone who has supported this project. Stay tuned for a new adventure coming soon."



