VISIONATICA: Video zum Song 'The Pharaoh' vom neuen Album

Die Symphonic-Metal-Band VISIONATICA hat die erste Single aus ihrem neuen Album "Enigma Fire" veröffentlicht. Das Album wird am 12.07.2019 via Frontiers Music Srl erscheinen.



Daraus hat die Band nun die erste Single 'The Pharaoh' samt Musikvideo veröffentlicht.





Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Amari Sudbina Kali (Intro)

2. The Pharaoh

3. Fear

4. Roxana, The Great

5. Dance Of Fire

6. To The Fallen Roma

7. Incomplete

8. Secrets Of The Ancestors

9. Rise From The Ashes