Ein Klassiker des obskuren, wilden Thrash Metal kehrt zurück. Metal Blade bringt uns das ursprünglich 1984 veröffentlichte Debütalbum der kanadischen Kultkapelle erneut auf CD und Vinyl. Die Scheibe ist remastered von Patrick W. Engl und wird mit großem Poster veredelt sein. Hier ist die Trackliste:



Trackliste VOIVOD - "War and Pain" Digi-CD:

01. Voivod

02. Warriors Of Ice

03. Suck Your Bone

04. Iron Gang

05. War And Pain

06. Blower

07. Live For Violence

08. Black City

09. Nuclear War

10. Condemned To The Gallows*

11. Voivod*

12. Iron Gang*

13. Condemned To The Gallows*

*bonus tracks



Trackliste VOIVOD - "War And Pain" LP:

01. Voivod

02. Warriors Of Ice

03. Suck Your Bone

04. Iron Gang

05. War And Pain

06. Blower

07. Live For Violence

08. Black City

09. Nuclear War

10. Condemned To The Gallows*

*bonus track



Termin für die Scheibe ist der 30. März, hier sind die genauen Formate:

Digipak-CD

180g black vinyl

transparent red/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 500)

steel-blue/grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 300)

opaque red / purple splattered vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 200)

dead gold marbled vinyl (Napalm Records exclusive - ltd. 300)

deep purple/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 500)

Quelle: Metal Blade Redakteur: Frank Jaeger Tags: voivod war and pain