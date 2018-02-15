VOIVOD: "War And Pain" Neuauflage
Ein Klassiker des obskuren, wilden Thrash Metal kehrt zurück. Metal Blade bringt uns das ursprünglich 1984 veröffentlichte Debütalbum der kanadischen Kultkapelle erneut auf CD und Vinyl. Die Scheibe ist remastered von Patrick W. Engl und wird mit großem Poster veredelt sein. Hier ist die Trackliste:
Trackliste VOIVOD - "War and Pain" Digi-CD:
01. Voivod
02. Warriors Of Ice
03. Suck Your Bone
04. Iron Gang
05. War And Pain
06. Blower
07. Live For Violence
08. Black City
09. Nuclear War
10. Condemned To The Gallows*
11. Voivod*
12. Iron Gang*
13. Condemned To The Gallows*
*bonus tracks
Trackliste VOIVOD - "War And Pain" LP:
01. Voivod
02. Warriors Of Ice
03. Suck Your Bone
04. Iron Gang
05. War And Pain
06. Blower
07. Live For Violence
08. Black City
09. Nuclear War
10. Condemned To The Gallows*
*bonus track
Termin für die Scheibe ist der 30. März, hier sind die genauen Formate:
Digipak-CD
180g black vinyl
transparent red/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 500)
steel-blue/grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 300)
opaque red / purple splattered vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 200)
dead gold marbled vinyl (Napalm Records exclusive - ltd. 300)
deep purple/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 500)
