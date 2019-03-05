Video von CIRROSIS zum neuen Album

Die mexikanische Death-Metal-Band CIRROSIS hat bei YouTube ein Video zu 'The Daydreamer's Nightmare' veröffentlicht. Das Stück ist vom neuen Album "The Collector of Truths", das später im Jahr erscheinen soll.





