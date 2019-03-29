WAR CURSE: Video zum Debütalbum "Eradication" veröffentlicht
29.03.2019 | 20:28
Die aus Ohio stammende Band WAR CURSE wird am 10.05.2019 via Svart Records ihr Debütalbum "Eradication" veröffentlichen. Dazu hat die Thrash-Metal-Band nun im Vorfeld zum Song 'Serpent' ein Video veröffentlicht.
Hinter WAR CURSE stehen:
Blaine Gordon - Gesang
Justin Roth- Gitarre
Joshua Murphy- Gitarre
James Goetz- Schlagzeug
Jason Vie Brooks - Bass
