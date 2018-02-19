WGT 2018: CRISIS, THE KVB, INGRIMM und weitere Bans bestätigt

Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2018 in Leipzig sind die ersten Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.



Diese sind:



CRISIS (GB)

VOMITO NEGRO (B)

BOOTBLACKS (USA)

JOY/DISASTER (F)

INGRIMM (D)

THE KVB (GB)

RAISON D'ÊTRE (S)

ZANIAS (AUS)

AUTOBAHN (GB)

SILENT RUNNERS (NL)



Das Festival findet vom 18. Mai bis 21. Mai 2018 in Leipzig statt.



Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.

