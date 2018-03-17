WGT 2018: DE/VISION, STILL PATIENT?, SIVA SIX und weitere Bands bestätigt
17.03.2018 | 19:56
Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2018 in Leipzig sind weitere Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.
Diese sind:
DE/VISION (D)
GRENDEL (NL)
EXT!ZE (D)
RANDOLPH'S GRIN (USA/A)
AEVERIUM (D)
SIVA SIX (GR)
THE FRIGHT (D)
FRANK THE BAPTIST (USA)
MONO NO AWARE (D)
STILL PATIENT? (D) – Konzert zum 30.Jubiläum
Das Festival findet vom 18. Mai bis 21. Mai 2018 in Leipzig statt.
Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.
