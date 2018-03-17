WGT 2018: DE/VISION, STILL PATIENT?, SIVA SIX und weitere Bands bestätigt

Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2018 in Leipzig sind weitere Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.



Diese sind:



DE/VISION (D)

GRENDEL (NL)

EXT!ZE (D)

RANDOLPH'S GRIN (USA/A)

AEVERIUM (D)

SIVA SIX (GR)

THE FRIGHT (D)

FRANK THE BAPTIST (USA)

MONO NO AWARE (D)

STILL PATIENT? (D) – Konzert zum 30.Jubiläum



Das Festival findet vom 18. Mai bis 21. Mai 2018 in Leipzig statt.



Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.

