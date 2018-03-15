WGT 2018: TIAMAT, OST+FRONT, THE OTHER und weitere Bands bestätigt

Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2018 in Leipzig sind weitere Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.



Diese sind:



TIAMAT (S) – spielen Stücke aus den Alben "Wildhoney" und "Clouds"

OST+FRONT (D)

LES DISCRETS (F)

THE OTHER (D)

ATARAXIA (I)

PHOSGORE (D)

XENTURION PRIME (N)

BEINHAUS (D)

RAPALJE (NL)

PALAST (D)



Das Festival findet vom 18. Mai bis 21. Mai 2018 in Leipzig statt.



Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.

Quelle: www.wave-gotik-treffen.de Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: wgt 2018 wave gotik treffen 2018 tiamat ostfront les discrets the other ataraxia phosgore xenturion prime beinhaus rapalje palast leipzig markkleeberg agra