WGT 2018: TRISOMIE 21, SECOND STILL und weitere Bands bestätigt
Kommentieren
16.02.2018 | 20:53
Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2018 in Leipzig sind die ersten Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.
Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2018 in Leipzig sind die ersten Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.
Diese sind:
TRISOMIE 21 (F)
SECOND STILL (USA)
IMMINENT & SYNAPSCAPE (B/D)
STURM CAFÉ (S)
ASH CODE (I)
UNDERTHESKIN (PL)
CONFRONTATIONAL (I)
THE LAST CRY (GB)
JO QUAIL (GB)
PHIL SHOENFELT & SOUTHERN CROSS (CZ)
Das Festival findet vom 18. Mai bis 21. Mai 2018 in Leipzig statt.
Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.
- Quelle:
- www.wave-gotik-treffen.de
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- wgt 2018 wave gotik treffen 2018 leipzig trisomie 21 second still imminent synapscape sturm cafe ash code undertheskin confrontational the last cry jo quail phil shoenfelt southern cross
0 Kommentare