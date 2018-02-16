WGT 2018: TRISOMIE 21, SECOND STILL und weitere Bands bestätigt

Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2018 in Leipzig sind die ersten Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.



Diese sind:



TRISOMIE 21 (F)

SECOND STILL (USA)

IMMINENT & SYNAPSCAPE (B/D)

STURM CAFÉ (S)

ASH CODE (I)

UNDERTHESKIN (PL)

CONFRONTATIONAL (I)

THE LAST CRY (GB)

JO QUAIL (GB)

PHIL SHOENFELT & SOUTHERN CROSS (CZ)



Das Festival findet vom 18. Mai bis 21. Mai 2018 in Leipzig statt.



Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.

Quelle: www.wave-gotik-treffen.de Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: wgt 2018 wave gotik treffen 2018 leipzig trisomie 21 second still imminent synapscape sturm cafe ash code undertheskin confrontational the last cry jo quail phil shoenfelt southern cross