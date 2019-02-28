WGT 2019: CARACH ANGREN, TEMPERS, ORANGE SECTOR und weitere Bands bestätigt

Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2019 in Leipzig sind weitere Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.



Diese sind:



LIGHT ASYLUM (USA)

CARACH ANGREN (NL)

HENRIC DE LA COUR (S)

THE LUST SYNDICATE (I)

S.K.E.T. (D)

TEMPERS (USA)

EDO NOTARLOBERTI (I)

ORANGE SECTOR (D)

WOLFHEART (FIN)

MURDER AT THE REGISTRY (D) - exklusives Konzert zum 30. Jubiläum

Das Festival findet vom 7. Juni bis 10. Juni 2019 in Leipzig statt.



Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.