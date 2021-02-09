WHILE SHE SLEEPS: Neue Single 'You Are All You Need' veröffentlicht

Die britischen Alternative Rocker von WHILE SHE SLEEPS haben eine neue Single 'You Are All You Need' inklusive Video veröffentlicht. Der Song stammt vom neuen Album "Sleeps Society". Das fünfte Werk wird am 16.04.2021 via Spinefarm Records erscheinen. Der Stream der Single und die Albumvorbestellung sind bereits möglich.



Guitarist Sean Long sagt zur Single: "We somehow managed to inject enough personal inspiration from each member for it to completely embody "the Sleeps sound" with ease. We are always trying to express a certain kind of emotion or internal insight and sometimes you really hit the nail on the head, expressing it how you imagined, and other times you miss it completely. Well, this time we hit it dead on with no room for speculation. The song says it how it is and reminds us to stop looking outwards for approval & validation. The video is a colour explosion from start to finish and, with the current state of this dull bleak world, we think it's going to be the colour everyone needs to illuminate their spirits, even if it's only for three minutes."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:



ENLIGHTENMENT (?) YOU ARE ALL YOU NEED SYSTEMATIC NERVOUS (ft. Simon Neil) PYAI KNOW YOUR WORTH (SOMEBODY) NO DEFEAT FOR THE BRAVE (ft. Deryck Whibley) DIVISION STREET SLEEPS SOCIETY CALL OF THE VOID (ft. Sleeps Society) DN3 3HT