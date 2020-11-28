WIZARDS OF HAZARDS: Neues Album

Die finnische Metal-Band WIZARDS OF HAZARDS hat via Inverse Records ein neues Album mit dem Titel "End Of Time" veröffentlicht. Das Album kann u. a. im Label-Shop erworben werden.



Die Band sagt dazu: ""End of Time" was born long before it was recorded. Songs have been composed on two different centuries and represent band's Middle Finland roots with 70’s, 80’s and 90’s hard rock and heavy metal influences. Stories behind the lyrics have been inspired by old beliefs and tales from the dark times. Soundwise throughout the whole album the setting is kept simple and immortalized with a full analogy signal chain within two sessions at Astia Studios, Lappeenranta Finland. So lay back and enjoy, you're among the riffs where you belong."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Masters Of Dread

2. Ivory Towers

3. Children Of The Damned

4. Witching Sabbath

5. Stoning

6. Boots Of Lead

7. Horn Of Plenty

8. End Of Time

