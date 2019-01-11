AEPHANEMER: Artwork zum neuen Album "Prokopton" veröffentlicht
Kommentieren
11.01.2019 | 20:31
Die französische Death-Metal-Band AEPHANEMER wird am 22.03.2019 via Primeval Records ihr zweites Album veröffentlichen. Dazu hat die Band nun das Artwork zu "Prokopton" veröffentlicht. Es stammt erneut von Niklas Sundin (DARK TRANQUILLITY).
Die französische Death-Metal-Band AEPHANEMER wird am 22.03.2019 via Primeval Records ihr zweites Album veröffentlichen. Dazu hat die Band nun das Artwork zu "Prokopton" veröffentlicht. Es stammt erneut von Niklas Sundin (DARK TRANQUILLITY).
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. Prokopton
02. The Sovereign
03. Dissonance Within
04. Snowblind
05. At Eternity's Gate
06. Back Again
07. Bloodline
08. If I Should Die
- Quelle:
- Primeval Records
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- aephanemer prokopton niklas sundin dark tranquillity
0 Kommentare