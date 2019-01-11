AEPHANEMER: Artwork zum neuen Album

Die französische Death-Metal-Band AEPHANEMER wird am 22.03.2019 via Primeval Records ihr zweites Album veröffentlichen. Dazu hat die Band nun das Artwork zu "Prokopton" veröffentlicht. Es stammt erneut von Niklas Sundin (DARK TRANQUILLITY).



Die Tracklist liest sich so:



01. Prokopton

02. The Sovereign

03. Dissonance Within

04. Snowblind

05. At Eternity's Gate

06. Back Again

07. Bloodline

08. If I Should Die

