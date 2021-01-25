ANARKHON mit neuem Deal

Das brasilianische Death-Metal-Quartett ANARKHON hat einen neuen Plattendeal mit Debemur Morti Productions bekannt gegeben. Der erste Streich dieser neuen Kooperation ist die Veröffentlichung der 2020 via Soul Erazer Records erschienenen CD "Phantasmagorical Personification Of The Death Temple" als Vinyl.

Es handelt sich insgesamt um das vierte Album der Brasilianer, die darauf die folgenden Old-School-Geschosse loslassen:

01. Dimensional Incantation

02. Far Beyond Blood & Death

03. Assuming The Grotesque Form Of The Nightmare

04. Ancient Tomb

05. Phantasmagorical Personification Of The Death Temple

06. Asymmetrical Chaos Spitting Stellar Graves

07. Poisoning The Air With Abysmal Presences

Die Vinyl-Version erscheint am 26.03.2021 und kann bei Debemur Morti Productions oder über die Plattform Bandcamp vorbestellt werden.