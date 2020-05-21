ANCIENT CURSE mit coolem Home Video

Das neue Album der Prog Power-Metal-Band ANCIENT CURSE mit dem Titel "The New Prophecy" wird offiziell am 29. Mai 2020 auf CD und LP über PURE STEEL RECORDS erscheinen. Zum Titel 'Fire & Ice' hat die Band nun ein cooles Home Video eingezimmert. Erhältlich ist das Vinyl in einer Auflage von 500 schwarzen Exemplaren und Gatefold auf Doppelvinyl. Der Vorverkauf hierfür hat bereits begonnen. YouTube.

Quelle: Pure Steel Records Redakteur: Mahoni Ledl Tags: ancient curse the new prophecy fire ice pure steel records