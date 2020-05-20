HELL:ON: Tribut an Chuck Schuldiner
20.05.2020 | 21:07
Die ukrainische Death-Thrash-Combo HELL:ON erweist dem unvergessenen Chuck Schuldiner mit einer Coverversion des Instrumentals 'Voices Of The Soul', welches im Original vom siebten DEATH Album "The Sound Of Perseverance" stammt, eine würdigen Tribut.
Hört euch 'Voice Of The Soul (A Tribute To Chuck Schuldiner)' hier an:
