ANCILLOTTI: Video zu 'Revolution' online
Kommentieren
20.04.2020 | 19:14
ANCILLOTTI aus Norditalien veröffentlicht am 29. Mai via Pure Steel Records ihr neues Album mit dem Titel "Hell On Earth". Mit "Revolution" gibt es nun auch einen ersten Video-Clip aus dem Album zu beäugen. Ein Pflichtkauf für alle Italo Metal-Fans die es gerne auch mal etwas härter mögen! YouTube.
- Quelle:
- Pure Steel Records
- Redakteur:
- Mahoni Ledl
- Tags:
- ancillotti hell on earth revolution pure steel records
0 Kommentare