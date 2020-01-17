ANNIHILATOR: Lyrik-Video zum Song 'Dressed Up For Evil' veröffentlicht

Die kanadische Heavy-Metal-Band ANNIHILATOR hat zum Song "Dressed Up For Evil" ein Lyrik-Video veröffentlicht. Der Song stammt aus dem neuen Album "Ballistic, Sadistic", welches am 24.01.2020 via Silver Lining Music erscheinen wird.



Jeff Waters sagt zur Veröffentlichung: "Evil in the guise of a man; that's how I would describe the theme in this one. People who have no good in them. Destroying all in their way with abuse, lies, and negativity. Generally, just being a nasty human being and ruining lives in the name of money; thinking that it makes them special. It just makes them evil and a waste of life. Musically-speaking, this one is as old-school ANNIHILATOR metal as it gets. It's obvious that the vibe in this tune reminds us of the early days of the band; even extending back to the demo days from ‘84-‘88. A highlight for me in this song is the legendary voice of Raven's John Gallagher on backing vocals with Durham's Kat Shevil Gillham (Winds Of Genocide). An honor to have John on this record and his voice helps make this song a killer. Oh, and lots of shred guitar, as some have been demanding for a while! We hope you like this one... we do!"



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Armed To The Teeth

2. The Attitude

3. Psycho Ward

4. I Am Warfare

5. Out With The Garbage

6. Dressed Up For Evil

7. Riot

8. One Wrong Move

9. Lip Service

10. The End Of The Lie

