ANNISOKAY hat ein neues Video
20.07.2018 | 20:47
Am 17. August wird "Arms" erscheinen, auf dem auch das Lied 'Coma Blue' stehen wird: Youtube.
Auf dem Album werden folgende Lieder enthalten sein:
1. Coma Blue 3:23
2. Unaware 3:51
3. Good Stories 4:19
4. Fully Automatic 3:52
5. Sea of Trees 3:30
6. Innocence Was Here 3:36
7. Humanophobia 3:41
8. End of the World 3:26
9. Escalators 3:19
10. Private Paradise (feat. Chris Fronzak) 3:21
11. One Second 3:48
12. Locked Out, Locked In 3:52
Gordeon
Frank Jaeger
arms annisokay
