ANNISOKAY hat ein neues Video

Am 17. August wird "Arms" erscheinen, auf dem auch das Lied 'Coma Blue' stehen wird: Youtube.

Auf dem Album werden folgende Lieder enthalten sein:

1. Coma Blue 3:23

2. Unaware 3:51

3. Good Stories 4:19

4. Fully Automatic 3:52

5. Sea of Trees 3:30

6. Innocence Was Here 3:36

7. Humanophobia 3:41

8. End of the World 3:26

9. Escalators 3:19

10. Private Paradise (feat. Chris Fronzak) 3:21

11. One Second 3:48

12. Locked Out, Locked In 3:52

Quelle: Gordeon Redakteur: Frank Jaeger Tags: arms annisokay