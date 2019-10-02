ANTI-FLAG: Im Januar geht es auf Europatournee

Die in Pittsburgh beheimatete Punk-Band ANTI-FLAG wird im kommenden Jahr mit einem neuen Album wieder die Konzerthallen unsicher machen. Der Vorverkauf startet am 4.10.2019. Am neuen Album wird übrigens gerade der Feinschliff getätigt. Weitere Informationen gibt es dazu aktuell noch nicht.



Hier das Statement der Band: "We need these shows. We need this tour. We need to set the pace for the work that lies ahead in 2020. Our individual strength, optimism and hope comes directly from the interactions and exchanges we have at shows like these. It is a space where individual energy transforms to collective energy and power is born.

We cannot wait to unveil our new record. New songs are our bridge to reach out, reconnect, energize and organize. An opportunity to put names to faces, city to city, town to town. We are living in a time where minorities are being increasingly marginalized and cast out of society, where their mere existence has become an illegality. Those victimized by the current administration need much more than allies, they need accomplices. We can no longer be shocked or distracted by defeat. Now is the time to remind each other that we are not alone and together we can beat back injustice.

We hope that this collection of songs, the congregation of folks around the shows, will all serve as tools of solidarity in the face of oppression and empire - solidarity with the poor, the marginalized and the scapegoated who are all catching hell.

Sometimes people say "enough" and a riot echoes forever."



Folgende Termine sind besätigt:

Jan 8 - Lisboa, PT - RCA Club

Jan 9 - Madrid, ES - Caracol

Jan 10 - Vitoria, ES - Kubik

Jan 11 - Zaragoza, ES - Sala López

Jan 12 - Barcelona, ES - Estrapelo

Jan 14 - Milano, IT - HT Factory

Jan 16 - Zurich, CH - Dynamo

Jan 17 - Graz, AT - PPC

Jan 18 - Vienna, AT - Flex

Jan 19 - Prague, CZ - Roxy

Jan 21 - Berlin, DE - SO36

Jan 22 - München, DE - Backstage Werk

Jan 23 - Nürnberg, DE - Lowensaal

Jan 24 - Chemnitz, DE - Talschock

Jan 26 - Warsaw, PL - Proxima

Jan 28 - Hamburg, DE - Fabrik

Jan 29 - Köln, DE - Essigfabrik

Jan 30 - Haarlem, NL - Patronaat

Feb 2 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

Feb 4 - London, UK –02 Academy Islington

Feb 5 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

Feb 6 - Birmingham, UK - The Mill

Feb 7 - Glasgow, UK – The Garage

