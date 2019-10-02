ANTI-FLAG: Im Januar geht es auf Europatournee
Die in Pittsburgh beheimatete Punk-Band ANTI-FLAG wird im kommenden Jahr mit einem neuen Album wieder die Konzerthallen unsicher machen. Der Vorverkauf startet am 4.10.2019. Am neuen Album wird übrigens gerade der Feinschliff getätigt. Weitere Informationen gibt es dazu aktuell noch nicht.
Hier das Statement der Band: "We need these shows. We need this tour. We need to set the pace for the work that lies ahead in 2020. Our individual strength, optimism and hope comes directly from the interactions and exchanges we have at shows like these. It is a space where individual energy transforms to collective energy and power is born.
We cannot wait to unveil our new record. New songs are our bridge to reach out, reconnect, energize and organize. An opportunity to put names to faces, city to city, town to town. We are living in a time where minorities are being increasingly marginalized and cast out of society, where their mere existence has become an illegality. Those victimized by the current administration need much more than allies, they need accomplices. We can no longer be shocked or distracted by defeat. Now is the time to remind each other that we are not alone and together we can beat back injustice.
We hope that this collection of songs, the congregation of folks around the shows, will all serve as tools of solidarity in the face of oppression and empire - solidarity with the poor, the marginalized and the scapegoated who are all catching hell.
Sometimes people say "enough" and a riot echoes forever."
Folgende Termine sind besätigt:
Jan 8 - Lisboa, PT - RCA Club
Jan 9 - Madrid, ES - Caracol
Jan 10 - Vitoria, ES - Kubik
Jan 11 - Zaragoza, ES - Sala López
Jan 12 - Barcelona, ES - Estrapelo
Jan 14 - Milano, IT - HT Factory
Jan 16 - Zurich, CH - Dynamo
Jan 17 - Graz, AT - PPC
Jan 18 - Vienna, AT - Flex
Jan 19 - Prague, CZ - Roxy
Jan 21 - Berlin, DE - SO36
Jan 22 - München, DE - Backstage Werk
Jan 23 - Nürnberg, DE - Lowensaal
Jan 24 - Chemnitz, DE - Talschock
Jan 26 - Warsaw, PL - Proxima
Jan 28 - Hamburg, DE - Fabrik
Jan 29 - Köln, DE - Essigfabrik
Jan 30 - Haarlem, NL - Patronaat
Feb 2 - Brighton, UK - Chalk
Feb 4 - London, UK –02 Academy Islington
Feb 5 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
Feb 6 - Birmingham, UK - The Mill
Feb 7 - Glasgow, UK – The Garage
