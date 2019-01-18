All-Star-Band IMONOLITH mit erster Arbeitsprobe
Kommentieren
18.01.2019 | 21:53
Die kanadische Band IMONOLITH, die aus (Ex-)Mitgliedern von STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL und anderen besteht, hat bei YouTube sein erstes Video 'Hollow' veröffentlicht:
Die kanadische Band IMONOLITH, die aus (Ex-)Mitgliedern von STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL und anderen besteht, hat bei YouTube sein erstes Video 'Hollow' veröffentlicht:
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- imonolith hollow
0 Kommentare