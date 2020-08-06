BAD RELIGION - Neuauflage eines Klassikers

Die Jungs von BAD RELIGION haben eine neue Version ihres Hits 'Faith Alone' erstellt.

Der Song, einst als treibender Punk-Track auf dem Album "Against The Grain" veröffentlicht, kommt jetzt mit Orchesterbegleitung daher.

'Faith Alone 2020' erscheint exakt dreißig Jahre nach dem Original.

Sänger und Co-Songwriter Greg Graffin erläutert:



“I have always written songs on piano. Some of our earliest songs were written on my mom’s piano. I’ve been home a lot and so I started recording a bunch of our songs that way. Brett (Gurewitz) thought ‘Faith Alone’ was particularly relevant for this moment. For me, it exemplifies what’s special about the band, which is that we write songs that go to the spiritual and intellectual aspects of human existence.”

Credit: Alice Baxley