BAMBARA: Neue Single 'Sing Me To Street' vom neuen Album

Das in Brooklyn beheimatete Post-Punk-Trio BAMNARA hat mit 'Sing Me To Street' eine weitere Single aus dem neuen Album "Stray" veröffentlicht. Das Album wird am 14. Februar via Wharf Cat Records erscheinen.



Bandchef Reid Bateh sagt zu dem Song: "Sing Me To The Street is about loneliness, isolation, and the dreamy allure of chaos. The song follows an unnamed character wandering the streets of a vast city that feels both alive and abandoned, as he attempts to silence the persistent song of oblivion singing in his head."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Miracle

2. Heat Lightning

3. Sing Me To The Street

4. Serafina

5. Death Croons

6. Stay Cruel

7. Ben & Lily

8. Made For Me

9. Sweat

10. Machete



Im Mai geht es auf Tour.



Für Deutschland stehen folgende Termine fest:

25.05. Köln - Bumann & Sohn

26.05. Hamburg - Molotow Musikclub

27.05. Berlin - Urban Spree

28.05. München - Sunny Red

29.05. Mainz - Kulturclub Schon Schön

