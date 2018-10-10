BANG YOUR HEAD 2019: SCREAMER (SWE) bestätigt.

Das "Bang Your Head!!!" hat eine weitere Band aus Schweden bestätigt, und dieses Mal sind es die traditionellen hardrockenden Metaller SCREAMER.



Bisher fürs "Bang Your Head!!!" vom 11.-13.07.2019 bestätigt (in alphabetischer Reihenfolge):

CIRITH UNGOL

DARK TRANQUILLITY

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

KROKUS

THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA

OMNIUM GATHERUM

ROSS THE BOSS

SCREAMER

STORMWARRIOR

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS