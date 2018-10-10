BANG YOUR HEAD 2019: SCREAMER (SWE) bestätigt.
10.10.2018 | 22:33
Das "Bang Your Head!!!" hat eine weitere Band aus Schweden bestätigt, und dieses Mal sind es die traditionellen hardrockenden Metaller SCREAMER.
Bisher fürs "Bang Your Head!!!" vom 11.-13.07.2019 bestätigt (in alphabetischer Reihenfolge):
CIRITH UNGOL
DARK TRANQUILLITY
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
KROKUS
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA
OMNIUM GATHERUM
ROSS THE BOSS
SCREAMER
STORMWARRIOR
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS
