BASTARD GRAVE: Neues Album

Die schwedische Death-Metal-Band BASTARD GRAVE wird am 16.08.2019 via Pulverised Records ihr neues Album "Diorama Of Human Suffering" veröffentlichen.



Daraus hat die Band neben der Tracklist den gleichamigen Song 'Diorama Of Human Suffering' vorgestellt.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:



1. Life In The Sewers

2. Translucent Visions

3. Drowning In An Ocean Of Bile

4. Diorama Of Human Suffering

5. Transubstantiation Into Feces

6. Inner Carnivore

7. Madness Of Creation

8. Non-Functioning Pile Of Rot

9. Stench Of Infection

