BLACK HAWK: Artwork und Setliste von

Am 13. März 2020 wird via Pure Steel Records das neue Album der deutschen Heavy Metal Band BLACK HAWK "Destination Hell" auf CD veröffentlicht. Der Vorverkauf beginnt am 28. Februar 2020.





TRACKLISTE:

1. Hate

2. Destination Hell

3. Smoking Guns

4. Time

5. Voices From The Dark

6. The Eyes Of The Beast

7. Speed Ride

8. Bleeding Heart

9. Under Horizon

10. Masters Of Metal

Gresamtspielzeit: 46:02 min



Besetzung:

Udo Bethke – vocals

Wolfgang Tewes – guitars

Michael Wiekenberg – bass

Matthias Meßfeldt – drums



Special guest:

Renato Angelo (SILENT SAGA) – Keyboards

Conny Bethke (BLEEDING HEART) – Gesang

Carsten Meyer – Backing Vocals

