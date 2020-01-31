BLACK HAWK: Artwork und Setliste von "Destination Hell" veröffentlicht
Am 13. März 2020 wird via Pure Steel Records das neue Album der deutschen Heavy Metal Band BLACK HAWK "Destination Hell" auf CD veröffentlicht. Der Vorverkauf beginnt am 28. Februar 2020.
TRACKLISTE:
1. Hate
2. Destination Hell
3. Smoking Guns
4. Time
5. Voices From The Dark
6. The Eyes Of The Beast
7. Speed Ride
8. Bleeding Heart
9. Under Horizon
10. Masters Of Metal
Gresamtspielzeit: 46:02 min
Besetzung:
Udo Bethke – vocals
Wolfgang Tewes – guitars
Michael Wiekenberg – bass
Matthias Meßfeldt – drums
Special guest:
Renato Angelo (SILENT SAGA) – Keyboards
Conny Bethke (BLEEDING HEART) – Gesang
Carsten Meyer – Backing Vocals
