BLIND GUARDIAN: Weitere Re-Issues im April

Nachdem letztes Jahr die ersten sieben BLIND GUARDIAN Alben von Nuclear Blast remixt und remaster tneu aufgelegt wurden, geht die Serie an Re-Issues die nächste und vorerst letzte Runde.



Am 12. April erscheinen die Neuauflagen von "The Forgotten Tales", "Tokyo Tales" und "Live", jeweils als 2CD Digipak und als Gatefold 2LP bzw. 3LP ebenfalls in remixter und remasterter Form.





The Forgotten Tales

CD1 (remastered 2012)

01. Mister Sandman

02. Surfin’ USA

03. Bright Eyes

04. Lord Of The Rings

05. The Wizard

06. Spread Your Wings

07. Mordred’s Song

08. Black Chamber

09. The Bard’s Song – In The Forest

10. Barbara Ann

11. A Past And Future Secret

12. To France

13. Theatre Of Pain

14. All The King’s Horses

15. Dream A Little Dream Of Me

16. Don’t Talk To Strangers

17. Beyond The Realms Of Death

18. Hallelujah

19. In A Gadda Da Vida

20. You’re The Voice



CD2 (original)

01. Mister Sandman

02. Surfin’ USA

03. Bright Eyes

04. Lord Of The Rings

05. The Wizard

06. Spread Your Wings

07. Mordred’s Song

08. Black Chamber

09. The Bard’s Song – In The Forest

10. Barbara Ann

11. A Past And Future Secret

12. To France

13. Theatre Of Pain



2LP (33 RPM)

Side A

01. Mister Sandman

02. Surfin’ USA

03. Bright Eyes

04. Lord Of The Rings

05. The Wizard

06. Spread Your Wings

Side B

01. Mordred’s Song

02. Black Chamber

03. The Bard’s Song – In The Forest

04. Barbara Ann

05. A Past And Future Secret

06. To France

Side C

01. Theatre Of Pain

02. All The King’s Horses

03. Dream A Little Dream Of Me

04. Don’t Talk To Strangers

Side D

01. Beyond The Realms Of Death

02. Hallelujah

03. In A Gadda Da Vida

04. You’re The Voice

Tokyo Tales

CD1 (remastered 2012)

01. Inquisition

02. Banish From Sanctuary

03. Journey Through The Dark

04. Traveler In Time

05. The Quest For Tanelorn

06. Goodbye My Friend

07. Time What Is Time

08. Majesty

09. Valhalla

10. Welcome To Dying

11. Lord Of The Rings

12. Lost In The Twilight Hall

13. Barbara Ann



CD2 (original)

01. Inquisition

02. Banish From Sanctuary

03. Journey Through The Dark

04. Traveler In Time

05. The Quest For Tanelorn

06. Goodbye My Friend

07. Time What Is Time

08. Majesty

09. Valhalla

10. Welcome To Dying

11. Lost In The Twilight Hall

12. Barbara Ann



2LP (33 RPM)

Side A

01. Inquisition

02. Banish From Sanctuary

03. Journey Through The Dark

04. Traveler In Time

Side B

01. The Quest For Tanelorn

02. Goodbye My Friend

03. Time What Is Time

Side C

01. Majesty

02. Valhalla

03. Welcome To Dying

Side D

01. Lord Of The Rings

02. Lost In The Twilight Hall

03. Barbara Ann





Live

CD1 (remastered 2012)

01. War Of Wrath

02. Into The Storm

03. Welcome To Dying

04. Nightfall

05. The Script For My Requiem

06. Harvest Of Sorrow

07. The Soulforged

08. Valhalla

09. Majesty

10. Mordred’s Song

11. Born In A Mourning Hall



CD2 (remastered 2012)

01. Under The Ice

02. Bright Eyes

03. Punishment Divine

04. The Bard’s Song – In The Forest

05. Imaginations From The Other Side

06. Lost In The Twilight Hall

07. A Past And Future Secret

08. Time Stands Still (At The Iron Hill)

09. Journey Through The Dark

10. Lord Of The Rings

11. Mirror Mirror



3LP (33 RPM)

Side A

01. War Of Wrath

02. Into The Storm

03. Welcome To Dying

04. Nightfall

Side B

01. The Script For My Requiem

02. Harvest Of Sorrow

03. The Soulforged

04. Valhalla

Side C

01. Majesty

02. Mordred’s Song

03. Born In A Mourning Hall

Side D

01. Under The Ice

02. Bright Eyes

03. Punishment Divine

04. The Bard’s Song – In The Forest

Side E

01. Imaginations From The Other Side

02. Lost In The Twilight Hall

03. A Past And Future Secret

Side F

01. Time Stands Still (At The Iron Hill)

02. Journey Through The Dark

03. Lord Of The Rings

04. Mirror Mirror



Die Re-Issues können in ihren unterschiedlichen Konfigurationen ab jetzt im Nuclear Blast Shop vorbestellt werden.