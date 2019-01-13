BLIND GUARDIAN: Weitere Re-Issues im April
Kommentieren
Nachdem letztes Jahr die ersten sieben BLIND GUARDIAN Alben von Nuclear Blast remixt und remaster tneu aufgelegt wurden, geht die Serie an Re-Issues die nächste und vorerst letzte Runde.
Am 12. April erscheinen die Neuauflagen von "The Forgotten Tales", "Tokyo Tales" und "Live", jeweils als 2CD Digipak und als Gatefold 2LP bzw. 3LP ebenfalls in remixter und remasterter Form.
The Forgotten Tales
CD1 (remastered 2012)
01. Mister Sandman
02. Surfin’ USA
03. Bright Eyes
04. Lord Of The Rings
05. The Wizard
06. Spread Your Wings
07. Mordred’s Song
08. Black Chamber
09. The Bard’s Song – In The Forest
10. Barbara Ann
11. A Past And Future Secret
12. To France
13. Theatre Of Pain
14. All The King’s Horses
15. Dream A Little Dream Of Me
16. Don’t Talk To Strangers
17. Beyond The Realms Of Death
18. Hallelujah
19. In A Gadda Da Vida
20. You’re The Voice
CD2 (original)
01. Mister Sandman
02. Surfin’ USA
03. Bright Eyes
04. Lord Of The Rings
05. The Wizard
06. Spread Your Wings
07. Mordred’s Song
08. Black Chamber
09. The Bard’s Song – In The Forest
10. Barbara Ann
11. A Past And Future Secret
12. To France
13. Theatre Of Pain
2LP (33 RPM)
Side A
01. Mister Sandman
02. Surfin’ USA
03. Bright Eyes
04. Lord Of The Rings
05. The Wizard
06. Spread Your Wings
Side B
01. Mordred’s Song
02. Black Chamber
03. The Bard’s Song – In The Forest
04. Barbara Ann
05. A Past And Future Secret
06. To France
Side C
01. Theatre Of Pain
02. All The King’s Horses
03. Dream A Little Dream Of Me
04. Don’t Talk To Strangers
Side D
01. Beyond The Realms Of Death
02. Hallelujah
03. In A Gadda Da Vida
04. You’re The Voice
Tokyo Tales
CD1 (remastered 2012)
01. Inquisition
02. Banish From Sanctuary
03. Journey Through The Dark
04. Traveler In Time
05. The Quest For Tanelorn
06. Goodbye My Friend
07. Time What Is Time
08. Majesty
09. Valhalla
10. Welcome To Dying
11. Lord Of The Rings
12. Lost In The Twilight Hall
13. Barbara Ann
CD2 (original)
01. Inquisition
02. Banish From Sanctuary
03. Journey Through The Dark
04. Traveler In Time
05. The Quest For Tanelorn
06. Goodbye My Friend
07. Time What Is Time
08. Majesty
09. Valhalla
10. Welcome To Dying
11. Lost In The Twilight Hall
12. Barbara Ann
2LP (33 RPM)
Side A
01. Inquisition
02. Banish From Sanctuary
03. Journey Through The Dark
04. Traveler In Time
Side B
01. The Quest For Tanelorn
02. Goodbye My Friend
03. Time What Is Time
Side C
01. Majesty
02. Valhalla
03. Welcome To Dying
Side D
01. Lord Of The Rings
02. Lost In The Twilight Hall
03. Barbara Ann
Live
CD1 (remastered 2012)
01. War Of Wrath
02. Into The Storm
03. Welcome To Dying
04. Nightfall
05. The Script For My Requiem
06. Harvest Of Sorrow
07. The Soulforged
08. Valhalla
09. Majesty
10. Mordred’s Song
11. Born In A Mourning Hall
CD2 (remastered 2012)
01. Under The Ice
02. Bright Eyes
03. Punishment Divine
04. The Bard’s Song – In The Forest
05. Imaginations From The Other Side
06. Lost In The Twilight Hall
07. A Past And Future Secret
08. Time Stands Still (At The Iron Hill)
09. Journey Through The Dark
10. Lord Of The Rings
11. Mirror Mirror
3LP (33 RPM)
Side A
01. War Of Wrath
02. Into The Storm
03. Welcome To Dying
04. Nightfall
Side B
01. The Script For My Requiem
02. Harvest Of Sorrow
03. The Soulforged
04. Valhalla
Side C
01. Majesty
02. Mordred’s Song
03. Born In A Mourning Hall
Side D
01. Under The Ice
02. Bright Eyes
03. Punishment Divine
04. The Bard’s Song – In The Forest
Side E
01. Imaginations From The Other Side
02. Lost In The Twilight Hall
03. A Past And Future Secret
Side F
01. Time Stands Still (At The Iron Hill)
02. Journey Through The Dark
03. Lord Of The Rings
04. Mirror Mirror
Die Re-Issues können in ihren unterschiedlichen Konfigurationen ab jetzt im Nuclear Blast Shop vorbestellt werden.
- Quelle:
- Nuclear Blast
- Redakteur:
- Tommy Schmelz
- Tags:
- blind guardian the forgotten tales tokyo tales live
0 Kommentare