CABLE TIES: Neues Album 

Das in Melbourne beheimatete Punk-Trio CABLE TIES wird am 27.03.2020 via Merge Records/Cargo ein neues Album veröffentlichen. Es trägt den Namen "Far Enough".



Sängerin und Gitarristin Jenny McKechnie sagt zum neuen Werk: "Hope is a really important theme on the album. In the past, I thought I could change things. I thought I pointed out how messed up everything is, then people would see a clear path to fixing these problems. By the time I started writing this album, I had lost this hope. But it’s about the importance of getting hope back, even when you can see no logical reason to have it. Without hope, anger becomes despair or bitterness."



Die geplanten Konzerte im April in Hamburg und Berlin sind angesagt. Die Band plant die Konzerte im Herbst nachholen zu können.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Hope

2. Tell Them Where to Go

3. Sandcastles

4. Lani

5. Not My Story

6. Self-Made Man

7. Anger's Not Enough

8. Pillow

