CALIGULA'S HORSE: Neues Album

Die australische Progressive-Metal-Band CALIGULA'S HORSE wird am 22.05.2020 ihr fünftes Studioalbum "Rise Radiant" veröffentlichen. Daraus hat die Band bereits den ersten Song 'The Tempest' herausgebracht.



Gitarrist Sam Vallen sagt dazu: "Rise Radiant" is the album we’ve been working towards for almost a decade. It represents everything we love about Caligula’s Horse – the colour, the ferocity, the introspection, the extremes – all tied up together in a way we could never have managed until now. As a band, we’ve never felt tighter, more inspired, or more driven than in the creation of this record. We’re tremendously proud of ‘Rise Radiant’, and we can’t wait for you to hear it!"



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. The Tempest

2. Slow Violence

3. Salt

4. Resonate

5. Oceanrise

6. Valkyrie

7. Autumn

8. The Ascent

