CANNIBAL CORPSE veröffentlicht Video 'Inhuman Harvest'!

'Inhuman Harvest' war als erster Song vom neuen Album "Violence Unimagined" bereits Anfang Februar veröffentlicht, nun gibt es dazu auch ein Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9l2j3JUKa_M

Das Album erscheint am 16.04.2021 via Metal Blade Records. Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. Murderous Rampage

02. Necrogenic Resurrection

03. Inhumane Harvest

04. Condemnation Contagion

05. Surround, Kill, Devour

06. Ritual Annihilation

07. Follow The Blood

08. Bound And Burned

09. Slowly Sawn

10. Overtorture

11. Cerements Of The Flayed