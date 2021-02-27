CANNIBAL CORPSE veröffentlicht Video 'Inhuman Harvest'!
27.02.2021 | 14:11
'Inhuman Harvest' war als erster Song vom neuen Album "Violence Unimagined" bereits Anfang Februar veröffentlicht, nun gibt es dazu auch ein Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9l2j3JUKa_M
Das Album erscheint am 16.04.2021 via Metal Blade Records. Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
01. Murderous Rampage
02. Necrogenic Resurrection
03. Inhumane Harvest
04. Condemnation Contagion
05. Surround, Kill, Devour
06. Ritual Annihilation
07. Follow The Blood
08. Bound And Burned
09. Slowly Sawn
10. Overtorture
11. Cerements Of The Flayed
