CARONTE: Video zum Song 'Hypnopyre' vom neuen Album

Die italienischen Okkult-Doomer von CARONTE werden am 7. Dezember 2019 via Ván Records ihr neues Album "Wolves Of Thelema" veröffentlichen. Daraus hat die Band nun zum Song 'Hypnopyre' ein Video heraus gebracht.



Die komplette Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Wolves of Thelema

2. 333

3. Hypnopyre

4. Queen of the Sabbath

5. Amalantrah Sonata

6. Quantum Ecclesia

7. Black Hole Dawn

8. Starway to the Cosmic Fire



Live ist die Band zu folgenden Terminen zu erleben:

02/01/2020 Viper Room Vienna , AT

03/01/2020 Club Seilerstraße, Zwickau, DE

04/01/2020 Hedon Zwolle, Zwolle, NL

05/01/2020 P60, Amstelveen, NL

06/01/2020 The Dome, Tufnell Park , London, UK

07/01/2020 Albert's Nottingham, Nottingham, UK

08/01/2020 Petit Bain, Paris, FR

09/01/2020 Kavka Zappa, Antwerp, BE

10/01/2020 MS Connexion Complex, Mannheim, DE

11/01/2020 Zwischenbau Rostock, Rostock, DE

12/01/2020 Nuke Club, Berlin, DE