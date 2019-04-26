CATHARTIC DEMISE: EP vollständig im Stream
26.04.2019 | 16:53
Das neue Thrash-Metal-Band CATHARTIC DEMISE hat ihre Debüt-EP, die heute veröffentlicht wird, komplett bei YouTube (zur vollständigen Playlist) gestreamt.
