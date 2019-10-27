CIVIL DEFIANCE:Neuer Song oniline!
Vor einigen Tagen konnten wir von der Reunion der Band berichten. Nun ist es soweit: Der erste neue Song 'Eye Of The Dog' wird am 28.10. auf allen digitalen Plattformen zu bewundern sein. Wer auf die etwas leisere Seite der Band steht und obendrein die nötigen Überraschungen, die ja in allen bisher bekannten Songs über den Hörer hereinbrachen, genießen möchte, darf sich freuen.
Zum Mitsingen, hier schon mal der Text:
EYE OF THE DOG
Birds are going crazy
And if the trees keep on bleeding
It’s gonna be a shifty year
If the darn crows won’t shut up
And pecking out peoples eyes
In the seventh circle in hell
I’m watching the world
Through the eye of the dog
Through the eye of the dog
Dante’s divine comedy
Was not so very funny
No not, after all
When the innocent sense something’s wrong
What do they hear
What do they see
In the seventh circle in hell
I’m watching the world
Through the eye of the dog
Through the eye of the dog
Out of the Devil’s Liar
The vision of truth can always set you free
When the innocent know somethings wrong
What do they hear
What do they see
In the Seventh Circle in Hell
They’re watching the world
Through the eye of the dog
Through the eye of the dog
Through the Eye Of The Dog
Words by Brad Hornbacher
Music by Gerry Nestler & Civil Defiance
TRACK INFO:
Gerry Nestler | Guitars, Vocals, Piano & Moog Syth
Jenk Kent | Bass
Christopher Garcia | Drums, Perceived Percussion & Vocal
Recorded and Mixed by Chris Sorem
Mastered by Ruairi O'Flaherty
