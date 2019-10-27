CIVIL DEFIANCE:Neuer Song oniline!

Vor einigen Tagen konnten wir von der Reunion der Band berichten. Nun ist es soweit: Der erste neue Song 'Eye Of The Dog' wird am 28.10. auf allen digitalen Plattformen zu bewundern sein. Wer auf die etwas leisere Seite der Band steht und obendrein die nötigen Überraschungen, die ja in allen bisher bekannten Songs über den Hörer hereinbrachen, genießen möchte, darf sich freuen.

Zum Mitsingen, hier schon mal der Text:

EYE OF THE DOG

Birds are going crazy

And if the trees keep on bleeding

It’s gonna be a shifty year

If the darn crows won’t shut up

And pecking out peoples eyes

In the seventh circle in hell

I’m watching the world

Through the eye of the dog

Through the eye of the dog

Dante’s divine comedy

Was not so very funny

No not, after all

When the innocent sense something’s wrong

What do they hear

What do they see

In the seventh circle in hell

I’m watching the world

Through the eye of the dog

Through the eye of the dog

Out of the Devil’s Liar

The vision of truth can always set you free

When the innocent know somethings wrong

What do they hear

What do they see

In the Seventh Circle in Hell

They’re watching the world

Through the eye of the dog

Through the eye of the dog

Through the Eye Of The Dog



Words by Brad Hornbacher

Music by Gerry Nestler & Civil Defiance





TRACK INFO:

Gerry Nestler | Guitars, Vocals, Piano & Moog Syth

Jenk Kent | Bass

Christopher Garcia | Drums, Perceived Percussion & Vocal



Recorded and Mixed by Chris Sorem

Mastered by Ruairi O'Flaherty

Quelle: Band Redakteur: Holger Andrae Tags: civil defiance gerry nestler